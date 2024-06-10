Bellevue Group AG Sells 671,852 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,852 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,440. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

