Bellevue Group AG Sells 72,033 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,033 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.58% of Exact Sciences worth $77,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,015. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

