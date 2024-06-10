Bellevue Group AG Trims Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.89% of Privia Health Group worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 292,871 shares of company stock worth $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 537,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

