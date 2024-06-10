Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes $348,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.91. 1,329,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.92. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

