Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes $473,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.5% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.