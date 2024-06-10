Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.98. 20,416,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,343,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

