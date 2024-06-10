Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,463. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

