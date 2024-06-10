Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. comprises approximately 6.8% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 11.10% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $57,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWMX traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 80,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

