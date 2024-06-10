Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 27,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 79,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Biotricity Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

