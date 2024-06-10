Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $471.30 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.29 billion and approximately $278.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $471.30 or 0.00676663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00053281 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00079303 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,717,628 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
