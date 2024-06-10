BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.09 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,057.63 or 0.99874695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00091494 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998951 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.