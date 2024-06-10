BitShares Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. BitShares has a market cap of $8.73 million and $127,478.67 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000818 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,422,803 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

