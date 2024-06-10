BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 480,000 BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000. BV Financial accounts for 2.5% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned approximately 4.22% of BV Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,864,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BVFL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.05. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

BV Financial Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 27.28%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

