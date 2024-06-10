BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $845.42 Average PT from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.42.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $768.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $780.28 and a 200 day moving average of $789.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

