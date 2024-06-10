BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,975. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

