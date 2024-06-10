Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for approximately 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $19.62. 497,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.