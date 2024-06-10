BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $619.85 or 0.00910686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $91.46 billion and approximately $3.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,557,797 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,438.5117974. The last known price of BNB is 662.72309361 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $1,813,633,024.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
