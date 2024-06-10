Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$143.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$99.70.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
