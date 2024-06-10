Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$143.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$99.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$89.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.58. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$94.24.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

