Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 4.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.40% of Booking worth $493,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $24.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,788.72. 226,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,646.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,554.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

