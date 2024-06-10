Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $128.01 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

