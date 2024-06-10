Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Bellevue Group AG’s 8th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,308 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $183,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 3,471,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,649. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

