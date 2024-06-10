Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) is Dean Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Brady comprises about 1.4% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Brady worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. 225,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,512. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

