Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of BFH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bread Financial by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

