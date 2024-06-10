Bridgewater Associates LP Has $282.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,287 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Visa worth $282,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.04. 5,186,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,860. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.37 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.98. The stock has a market cap of $503.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

