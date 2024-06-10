Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $101,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $77.43. 3,471,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,649. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

