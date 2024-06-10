Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 152,368 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,368 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $68,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,409 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,745. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

