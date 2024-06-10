Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,452 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $130,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $24.37 on Monday, hitting $3,788.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,275. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,646.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,554.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

