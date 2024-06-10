Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.5 %

HSY traded down $4.87 on Monday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.