Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $85,136.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $106.92. 202,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,441. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

