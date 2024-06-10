Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,230 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

