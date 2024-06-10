Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,445.20 and last traded at $1,427.63. 821,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,766,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,406.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,353.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

