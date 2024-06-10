Broadview Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 228,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

