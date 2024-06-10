Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.06. 437,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,478. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $293.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

