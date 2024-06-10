Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $1,018.44

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,018.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,044.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

