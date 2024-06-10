Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $30.38

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.