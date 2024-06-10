Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $5.28

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 5.0 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 3,119,098 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,800 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

