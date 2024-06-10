Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target at $90.78

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,687,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,526,190.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,687,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,526,190.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUVL opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

