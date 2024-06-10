Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is Flat Footed LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Flat Footed LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437,833 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for approximately 2.2% of Flat Footed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flat Footed LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.6 %

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 290,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,129. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.