BTIG Research Begins Coverage on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

PRG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. PROG has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in PROG by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

