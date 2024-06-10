Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $9,573,130.80 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.18. 934,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

