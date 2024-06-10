Cadian Capital Management LP Has $53.66 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up about 2.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.08% of Cryoport worth $53,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 109.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cryoport by 28.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock worth $1,199,908. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,952. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $554.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

