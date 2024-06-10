Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce accounts for 2.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.93% of BigCommerce worth $73,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BigCommerce Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BIGC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 601,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $629.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.00.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
