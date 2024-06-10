Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases 3,355,566 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr accounts for about 7.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.32% of Sprinklr worth $175,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 234.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 543,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.4 %

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 3,748,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.