Cadian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,099,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,914,000. Aurora Innovation comprises approximately 0.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 113.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.35. 4,643,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

