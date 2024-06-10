Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 543,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

