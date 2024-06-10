CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 196,674,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,825,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

