Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,577 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $96,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

