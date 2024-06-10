Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

COF stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

