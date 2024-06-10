Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Up 11.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.71. Approximately 154,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 136,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 14.5 %
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
