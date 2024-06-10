CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 30,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56.

On Monday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.19 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 358.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

